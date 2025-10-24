Carly Rae Jepsen Marries Cole M.G.N.

Carly Rae Jepsen and her man Cole M.G.N. are ready to have a "Good Time" together forever ... 'cause they tied the knot in an intimiate New York City ceremony.

The two said their vows at the Chelsea Hotel earlier this month, according to Vogue ... which shared exclusive photos from the gorgeous ceremony.

Carly Rae Jepsen has married Cole M.G.N.



(📸: Vanessa Heins) pic.twitter.com/NmqUJiH0gM — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2025 @PopBase

CRJ wore a pretty traditional wedding gown with the white veil standing out against her auburn hair in one photo while she laid a smooch on her husband.

According to Vogue, the two married in front of just 100 guests ... with Carly's aunt and uncle officiating the ceremony in the iconic NYC locale.

Carly told the outlet she and Cole -- who is a Grammy-winning producer -- were both surprised they didn't burst into tears on their wedding day ... adding the energy was just too light and joyful to break down.

Music played a major role in the reception ... 'cause the two had songs planted in the DJ sets that would bring them back together if they got caught up with guests or separated somehow. They also had books by Leonard Cohen and Patti Smith to help guests find their seats.

The two met during a songwriting session in 2021 though they didn't start dating until the following year. Cole popped the question in Italy last September.