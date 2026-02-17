Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Saddled Up Stars to Kick Off the Year of the Fire Horse

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars With Horses -- Hay!
Today is Lunar New Year, and we've got Hollywood's hottest riders to kick off The Year of the Fire Horse 🔥!

Unlike the usual Horse, which occurs every 12 years, the Fire Horse is all about high energy, independence, boldness, sometimes rebellion ... it comes around once every 60 years!

0217-Stars-With-Horses-Sub1

Check out actress and rapper Awkwafina, who took her New Year's greeting to the 'gram and captured a sweet horse selfie ...

0217-Stars-With-Horses-Sub2

From the catwalk to the stables, avid horse rider and model Bella Hadid struck a pose for a fierce photo.

0217-Stars-With-Horses-Sub3

And, of course, leave it to Amelia Gray to tease the followers in a red-hot bikini posing with that stallion behind her ...

There are plenty of photos ... mount up and Check out the gallery!

