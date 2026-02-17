Saddled Up Stars to Kick Off the Year of the Fire Horse

Today is Lunar New Year, and we've got Hollywood's hottest riders to kick off The Year of the Fire Horse 🔥!

Unlike the usual Horse, which occurs every 12 years, the Fire Horse is all about high energy, independence, boldness, sometimes rebellion ... it comes around once every 60 years!

Check out actress and rapper Awkwafina, who took her New Year's greeting to the 'gram and captured a sweet horse selfie ...

From the catwalk to the stables, avid horse rider and model Bella Hadid struck a pose for a fierce photo.

And, of course, leave it to Amelia Gray to tease the followers in a red-hot bikini posing with that stallion behind her ...