Avan Jogia Helps TMZ Producer to Her Feet After Dramatic Tumble, on Video
Avan Jogia TMZ Falls Head Over Heels ... Literally!!!😍
Avan Jogia’s soooo ridiculously fine, he had our field producer Seleah Bussey falling for him -- literally (!!!) -- and yes, we got the dramatic mid-interview wipeout on camera!!
We caught up with the heartthrob in NYC to get the latest on his wedding plans with Halsey ... but the convo came to a screeching halt when Seleah suddenly stumbled backward and hit the ground in a full-blown crash landing.
Catch the clip ... Avan didn’t miss a beat, rushing to help her up like a total gentleman … even checking on her with a smooth "you okay, lovely?" that honestly could’ve finished the job. 🥰
Seleah took the fall like a champ -- even sacrificing a nail in the line of duty -- but TMZ still delivered, 'cause we got Avan's wedding update before he made his exit ... catch the clip to hear it!