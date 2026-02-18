Avan Jogia Helps TMZ Producer to Her Feet After Dramatic Tumble, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Avan Jogia’s soooo ridiculously fine, he had our field producer Seleah Bussey falling for him -- literally (!!!) -- and yes, we got the dramatic mid-interview wipeout on camera!!

We caught up with the heartthrob in NYC to get the latest on his wedding plans with Halsey ... but the convo came to a screeching halt when Seleah suddenly stumbled backward and hit the ground in a full-blown crash landing.

Catch the clip ... Avan didn’t miss a beat, rushing to help her up like a total gentleman … even checking on her with a smooth "you okay, lovely?" that honestly could’ve finished the job. 🥰