Halsey Announces Engagement to Avan Jogia

Halsey's engaged! The singer just revealed she and Avan Jogia are officially taking their relationship to the next level.

The singer wasn't all OTT with the announcement -- when a pop news outlet shared an X post about her hoping to marry Avan, she simply corrected them with a straightforward update ... "***fiancé Avan Jogia."

Halsey didn’t spill the beans on who proposed to who, or when, but her quickness with the online correction indicates the upgrade went down recently.

Play video content TMZ.com

The couple was spotted getting all cute and cozy at a party last week -- seen in a clip obtained by TMZ.

Halsey first set off the rumor mill with the actor/musician in September 2023.