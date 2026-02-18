Sherri Shepherd Says She's Not Going Down Without a Fight for Her Show

Not Going Down Without a Fight!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Sherri Shepherd’s not taking her show’s cancellation lying down ... and she’s making it crystal clear she ain't backing down without a fight!

TMZ caught up with Sherri in NYC Tuesday, and she doubled down on her vow to keep the "Sherri" show alive ... telling us she’s manifesting a new deal and refusing to let the curtain fall just yet.

Watch the clip -- Sherri’s all smiles, leaning on faith over fine print ... basically saying contracts may have rules, but God’s got the final say.

She also weighed in on former "The Real" cohost Loni Love’s reaction to the "Sherri" show being cancelled -- and let’s just say, there’s plenty of feelings in the mix.