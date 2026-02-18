Tyler Reddick Addresses Backlash After Michael Jordan Touches His Son

Play video content An Unfiltered Conversation with Tyler Reddick

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick is calling out the negative chatter over Michael Jordan's eyebrow-raising interaction with his 6-year-old son as they celebrated his huge Daytona 500 win over the weekend.

The champion racer appeared on Stephen A. Smith's Sirius XM radio show Tuesday and said he's just not seeing anything inappropriate between his son and the NBA icon. It's all in the clip -- he reasons he's gotten to know MJ and his family over the years ... and is focused on celebrating his big moment with them.

Interesting celebration choice by Michael Jordan after winning the Daytona 500.



ICYMI, Tyler races the No. 45 Toyota stock car, which is co-owned by Michael and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

We told you all about the drama -- people were horrified when a camera caught Michael seemingly pinching Tyler's son Beau and brushing his leg as confetti rained down on him for clinching the W. Naysayers condemned the interaction as "inappropriate" and "creepy."