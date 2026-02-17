Tyler Reddick's Rep Shuts Down Question On Viral Moment With Michael Jordan, Son

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tyler Reddick had no interest in revisiting the viral Victory Lane moment involving his son and Michael Jordan -- with a member of his team shutting down the question before it ever got off the ground.

With the controversy still swirling on social media, TMZ Sports asked the NASCAR star directly on Tuesday about the interaction involving his 6-year-old son, Beau, and MJ following the Daytona 500 victory … but his camp immediately deflected.

“We’re not going to talk about that,” Reddick’s rep interjected when pressed on the controversy.

The now-viral clip from the chaotic post-race celebration shows Jordan -- who co-owns Reddick's team, 23XI Racing -- appearing to playfully grab or tap the child during the chaotic celebration.

Social media lit up with debate over the interaction … with some users calling it awkward, with others defending it as harmless amid the confetti-filled frenzy.

Jordan hasn’t publicly commented on the matter, either.

Reddick -- who won the regular-season Cup title in 2024 and then went winless in 2025 -- burst through a last-lap wreck Sunday to shake a 38-race winless streak and celebrate his first Daytona 500 victory.