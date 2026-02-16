Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Michael Jordan Catches Heat After Victory Lane Celebration With Tyler Reddick’s Son

Michael Jordan is being criticized after what should’ve been a champagne-soaked celebration at the Daytona 500 … but instead of talking trophies, many on social media are dissecting a viral video involving MJ and Tyler Reddick's young son.

Jordan's 23XI Racing team won the season's biggest race, and while the confetti was falling, cameras captured a brief interaction between the NBA legend and Beau Reddick, son of the winning driver.

In the viral clip, MJ appears to playfully grab or tap the child during the chaotic celebration ... repeatedly pinching his lower back and brushing his leg.

It’s unclear what was going on, but some online labeled the moment inappropriate, saying Jordan shouldn't be touching the child.

Many supporters, however, labeled the backlash a big nothing-burger, arguing it was a harmless moment between MJ and a kid he clearly knows.

Neither Jordan, Reddick, nor the racing team has publicly addressed the chatter.

Lost in the controversy? The historic win itself ... a major breakthrough for 23XI Racing on NASCAR’s biggest stage.

