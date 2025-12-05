Michael Jordan Fan Plays Bulls Intro Music As NBA Legend Walks Into Court

Michael Jordan got an epic Bulls-themed welcome at court on Friday -- a fan blasted his former team's iconic intro music as the NBA legend made his way to a courthouse entrance!

His Airness pulled up to a federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday to testify in a federal antitrust case against NASCAR and its CEO, Jim France, for allegedly operating an illegal monopoly.

When Jordan, 62, arrived outside the courthouse, a bystander nearby started playing "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project.

You may not recognize the song name, but if you're a basketball fan, you'll definitely recognize the tune as the iconic intro song for the Chicago Bulls, where Jordan won six NBA titles during his legendary career.

After hanging up his Js, Jordan pursued multiple business ventures, including starting his 23XI Racing team in 2020. The team, along with Front Row Motorsports, filed a lawsuit in 2024, claiming NASCAR offered "unfair terms" during contract negotiations.

The suit alleges the teams were seeking a bigger share of the revenue during contract negotiations, but claimed neither NASCAR nor France would budge. Instead, the teams say they were given a "take-it-or-leave-it" offer, or risk losing their spot with the organization.

Instead of signing, the teams filed the lawsuit, accusing France and NASCAR of being "monopolistic bullies."

"I love the sport of racing and the passion of our fans, but the way NASCAR is run today is unfair to teams, drivers, sponsors, and fans," Jordan said in the suit.