Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan Basketball Card Expected to Sell for $6M

Sports fans with deep pockets are currently in a bidding war over a one-of-a-kind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant basketball card expected to sell for over $6 million.

Check out the card -- it's from the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection and features autographs from each basketball legend alongside different NBA logo patches. Kobe's signature parallels a blue, white and red patch, while Michael's patch is gold and white.

The unique card is up for grabs on Heritage Auctions' site and has a bid of just over $5 million as of Saturday morning ... with the final auction price expected to be at least $6.1 million.

The card's colossal demand is no surprise, Chris Ivy, Heritage’s Director of Sports Auctions, said in a statement.

He added ... "The Dual Logoman card offered in this auction is the only example created that includes only Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, making it the most sought-after example of the incredible Upper Deck Logoman series, and because of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in 2020, it always will be the only one."

As you know, Kobe and his daughter Gianna were among the 9 people killed in a helicopter crash in California back in 2020.

Michael was a six-time NBA champion and a five-time MVP with the Chicago Bulls, retiring in 1993 before coming back to the NBA 2 more times. He retired for the third and final time in 2003 after 2 seasons with the Washington Wizards.

The card is part of Heritage’s Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction, which will formally take place between August 23 and 24. It will surpass the current public auction basketball card record-holder -- a rare Luka Doncic rookie card that sold in 2022 for $3.12 million with the buyer's premium.