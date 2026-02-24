Red Sox Player Breaks Bat on Check Swing in Bizarre Spring Training Moment

Wilyer Abreu had one of the weirdest moments of the spring Tuesday … and walked away holding basically a souvenir.

The Boston Red Sox’s two-time Gold Glove winner stepped to the plate in the fourth inning of a spring training game against the Pirates. After taking the first pitch, he barely flinched at the next -- a harmless little check swing -- and somehow his bat decided it had seen enough.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Abreu barely offered at the off-speed pitch ... and somehow the lumber snapped clean in half. We’re not talking about a foul tip gone wrong or a shattered barrel on a heater inside, either -- but all that was left in his hands was the knob.

To make Abreu’s situation worse … the ump even called it a strike after the wood crossed the plate.

He stood there at staring at the broken piece like it had personally betrayed him. Fans were equally confused -- check swings aren’t exactly known for generating enough force to turn maple into toothpicks.

As bizarre as it looked, this isn’t totally unprecedented. Back in 2014, Yasiel Puig pulled off the same magic trick while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Puig’s bat also snapped on a harmless check swing … and he walked back to the dugout looking just as confused as Abreu did.

Consider it an early spring cleaning as baseball’s randomness strikes again.