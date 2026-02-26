Manhunt For Escaped Inmate In California

Law enforcement is searching for an escaped inmate in a dense area of Los Angeles County ... and cops say the inmate fled from a hospital where they were getting treatment.

The manhunt is going down right now in Torrance, in the southwestern part of the metro area ... where police say an inmate escaped from custody during medical treatment at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center.

Cops have set up a perimeter and are searching the area ... and there are reports the escaped inmate is a felony suspect who may be holed up in a home near the hospital.

Police helicopters are circling the skies and there are SWAT teams on the ground.