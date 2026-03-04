Bruce Johnston Retiring From The Beach Boys After 61 Years

Bruce Johnston is riding off into the California sunset ... at least for now.

The Beach Boys legend announced Wednesday he's stepping away from touring after six decades with the iconic band. The 83-year-old revealed in a statement to Rolling Stone he’s hanging up his touring hat to focus on what he calls part three of his long music career.

"It's time for Part Three of my lengthy musical career!" Johnston said. "I can write songs forever, and wait until you hear what's coming!!! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again."

Johnston famously stepped in for co-founder Brian Wilson in 1965 for live performances, becoming a staple of the Beach Boys' touring lineup ever since. Now, he says he's shifting gears toward songwriting and even some speaking engagements ... with occasional touring member John Stamos helping him craft what he'll talk about onstage.

"I might even sing 'Disney Girls' & 'I Write The Songs!!'" he teased.

But don't call it a full-on farewell tour just yet. Johnston made it clear he's not shutting the door completely, saying he's excited to reunite with the band for special occasions, including their upcoming July 2-4 shows at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Beach Boys' 2026 tour. The run celebrates both the 60th anniversary of "Pet Sounds" and America's 250th birthday.