NASA Astronaut Suni Williams Announces Retirement After 27 Years

Suni Williams won't be heading into orbit with NASA anytime soon ... because the astronaut just announced her retirement from the agency.

The news about Williams' retirement was posted on NASA's website Wednesday ... she officially retired December 27, 2025.

In a statement, Williams credited "all the wonderful love and support I’ve received from my colleagues."

Williams joined NASA in 1998, and she went on three missions to the International Space Station.

She was stuck on the ISS for an unprecedented 9 months after heading out on a planned one-week mission in 2024, owing to concerns over the safety of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore made it home in March 2025 after spending 286 days on the ISS.