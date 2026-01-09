bbno$ Returns to Music After Brief 'Retirement' Following Online Negativity

bbno$ -- pronounced “Baby No Money” -- announced he would retire from music in late 2025 due to online negativity … but after a brief break, he’s already back with a brand-new single, despite the backlash.

ICYMI … back in December, bbno$ -- born Alexander Leon Gumuchian -- posted a TikTok telling fans if the video hit 1 million likes, he’d quit making music. Not only did it reach the goal, it more than doubled the target … seemingly forcing him into “retirement.”

The moment sparked conversation across social media as fans speculated whether the move was serious or simply part of an ongoing online moment ... but according to Alex, this was not all part of his initial plan.

The Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter took to Instagram to announce his return, admitting his retirement announcement was initially a joke ... but then he "took it to heart" once the internet responded to the news.

In the post, Alex explains that despite the negativity he received stemming from what was supposed to be a silly video ... he won't let it stop him from doing what he loves, and marked his return by dropping a new track, "diamonds are forever," early Friday morning.

The Vancouver native first broke through with the 2019 viral hit “Lalala” with Y2K, which reached the Billboard Hot 100, and has accumulated hundreds of millions of streams globally -- becoming a multi-platinum certified track.