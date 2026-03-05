Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trolled For Wearing Massive Fur Coat To Knicks Game

New York City's frigid weather stood no shot against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his gigantic fur coat -- but while he stayed warm, social media was cold-blooded with the jokes on the NBA star's fashion choice.

SGA and the Oklahoma City Thunder were in the Big Apple to face the Knicks, and it was close to freezing when they pulled up to Madison Square Garden.

SGA wasn't taking any risks ... and arrived in a full-blown yeti-level fur coat that instantly stole the spotlight. It also gave the trolls the green light to go after the NBA champion's bold fashion statement the second it hit their timelines.

"Deadass, looked away and looked back, thought I was looking at tarantula," one person said on X.

Another joked, "Honestly, wtf is this? That looks ridiculous. It looks like he’s wearing a skinny teddy bear that’s trying to suffocate him softly."

Play video content Oklahoma City Thunder

SGA was asked about the coat during the post-game press conference, and unfortunately, he refused to reveal where he got it from.

"I'ma gate keep, yeah," SGA said.

Despite being roasted online, SGA got the last laugh in NYC, dropping 26 points in the Thunder's 103-100 win over the Knicks.