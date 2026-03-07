Michael Strahan What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

On the field and on the streets, Michael Strahan always makes it rain, but can you uncover the sneaky switches and throw 'em in the bag?!

Earlier this week, the former pro-baller flashed a friendly smise to the cameras as he worked his way to the car. Not wanting to get down n' dirty, he threw his jacket over himself to maintain his freshness 🔥!

Walk up to the gallery and see if you can score!