Jack White Says It's Boring to Write Songs About Breakups Like Taylor Swift

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jack White
You won't catch Jack White ripping a page out of Taylor Swift's manual on how to write music ... The White Stripes singer says it's a total snooze to write about his bad relationships!

Jack sat down for a recent interview with The Guardian and threw some shade at Taylor for writing about her soured relationships with exes. According to Jack ... "it’s become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired breakups, which I don't find interesting at all.”

He also said he finds it a "little boring" to write about himself even if he had a really interesting day because he's already lived through it and doesn't want to relive it again.

But there's a catch ... Jack says if he goes through a really painful experience, he's not going to post about it on the internet for "some idiot to stomp all over." Instead, he'll channel a percentage of that experience into his music and "morph it into somebody else’s character." Jacks notes that he can't learn about himself until he puts his experiences into "somebody else’s shoes.”

As for Taylor, it's no secret the pop star has written song after song about her ex-boyfriends over the years, including Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Harry Styles and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor has finally found love with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ... the two are currently engaged. 