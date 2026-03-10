Joshua Jackson Breaks Silence on James Van Der Beek’s Death

Play video content NBC

Joshua Jackson has broken his silence on James Van Der Beek's death nearly 1 month after he died from cancer at age 48.

The actor appeared on "TODAY" Tuesday morning and said his "Dawson's Creek" costar's death hits harder because he's also a father. He explains ..."I think the enormity of that tragedy for his family hits me in a very different way than just as a colleague. So I think the processing is is ongoing."

He also said that both he and James looked at their formative time on the hit TV series together with "fondness" but noted James accomplished so much more during his decades-long career as an actor, as well as being a dedicated husband and father ... it's all in the clip.

As you know, James died February 11 due to complications from colorectal cancer. He revealed his diagnosis in April 2024 and used his platform to raise awareness about symptoms and the importance of early screening.