Stewie Griffin 'Family Guy' Spinoff Ordered, Gets Two Seasons

Big news for "Family Guy" fans ... the series is getting a spinoff about everyone's favorite evil genius.

Deadline reports the new project -- simply titled "Stewie" -- will follow the toddler as he navigates outer space, time travel, and preschool.

Here's the deal ... Stewie's been kicked out of his last school, and his new one isn't all that great.

According to the series description, the young boy is completely "miserable" -- he doesn't know any of the students and has to put up with a "75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject."

The show will follow Stewie and his classmates as they escape through space and time ... with the help of his signature sci-fi gadgets.

The concept art depicts him maliciously grinning while he holds a backpack full of high-tech gear in one hand and his teddy bear bestie, Rupert, in the other.

Seth MacFarlane joked about the announcement in a statement ... "I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show."

He's set to continue voicing the titular character -- as he does on "Family Guy" -- and "Stewie" is expected to premiere on Fox during the 2027-2028 season.