Grace Lilly's Substance Abuse Struggle Will Air on 'Southern Hospitality'
'Southern Hospitality' Grace Lilly Addiction Journey Will Be Featured This Season
"Southern Hospitality" star Grace Lilly’s struggle with substance abuse is set to play out on the current season following her recent arrest ... TMZ has learned.
Sources connected to the series tell us Grace’s battle with addiction will be a part of her journey on this season of the hit Bravo show, which is currently airing.
It's unclear how exactly the series with tackle addressing the star's substance abuse, but we're told fans will be able to learn more by tuning in.
As for her future on the show, our sources tell us it’s far too early to know what’s next. We’re told the series is not currently in production or filming, as Season 4 just premiered earlier this month.
Sources tell us the series is far from making casting decisions across the board.
We broke the story ... Grace was arrested earlier this week ... and according to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, she was busted for possession of a controlled substance. It's the second time in three months Grace has been arrested in South Carolina.