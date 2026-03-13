Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Meghan Markle Surprises Patients at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles

By TMZ Staff
Published
Meghan Markle is giving back to her community in a meaningful way ... making a surprise visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles to spend time with young patients.

The Duchess of Sussex stopped by Thursday and joined young patients for watercolor painting ... while also spending time with patients who couldn’t leave their rooms to take part in the activity.

Photos from the visit show Meghan wearing a tan sweater and white pants with a black facemask ... and she's clearly enjoying her time with patients and staff.

Her visit was part of the hospital's "Make March Matter" campaign ... an annual fundraising effort that brings together celebs, businesses, and the broader L.A. community.

The hospital says funds raised will go toward providing sick and critically injured children with the best quality care, while supporting research and innovation.

This isn't the first time Meghan has visited CHLA ... back in 2024, she led a "Literally Healing" session where she read children's books to patients.

Safe to say ... Meghan’s hospital visit brought plenty of smiles along the way.

