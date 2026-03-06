Netflix Ends Meghan Markle Partnership

Netflix is no longer in the Meghan Markle business, TMZ has confirmed.

A Netflix spokesperson tells TMZ ... “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life."

The statement goes on, "As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."

Markle and Prince Harry inked a $100 million deal with Netflix back in 2020 ... after leaving the British Royal Family.