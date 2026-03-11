Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Meghan Markle Headlining $1,900 Women's Only Retreat in Australia

Meghan Markle Meeting the Duchess Costs Serious Royal Jewels

By TMZ Staff
Published
meghan markle getty
Getty

Meghan Markle fans can see the star give a live interview and even get the chance to meet her ... if they've got an arm and a leg to trade.

The actress -- who recently ended her tumultuous partnership with Netflix -- is set to appear at the "Her Best Life" weekend retreat at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach resort in Australia next month ... with attendees getting the opportunity to hear from her. "Her Best Life" is a popular lifestyle podcast with cohosts Gemma O'Neill and Jackie 'O' Henderson.  

meghan markle best life retreat
Herbestlife.org

Attendees will listen to Meghan speak, go to a gala dinner, enjoy a powerful women's session with psychologist, Dr Justine Corry, meditate and manifest, and a whole lot more.

Those willing to splurge on a VIP ticket will also get to take a group photo with Meghan ... and sit in the first two rows of the dinner.

Meghan Markle Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Meghan Markle Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

It's AU$2,699 -- $1,930 USD -- for an Early Bird ticket ... and AU$3,199, $2,288 USD, for the VIP package.

Basically, unless you've got some Crown Jewels lying around, this one might be out of your price range!

Related articles