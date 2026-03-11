Meghan Markle Headlining $1,900 Women's Only Retreat in Australia

Meghan Markle fans can see the star give a live interview and even get the chance to meet her ... if they've got an arm and a leg to trade.

The actress -- who recently ended her tumultuous partnership with Netflix -- is set to appear at the "Her Best Life" weekend retreat at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach resort in Australia next month ... with attendees getting the opportunity to hear from her. "Her Best Life" is a popular lifestyle podcast with cohosts Gemma O'Neill and Jackie 'O' Henderson.

Attendees will listen to Meghan speak, go to a gala dinner, enjoy a powerful women's session with psychologist, Dr Justine Corry, meditate and manifest, and a whole lot more.

Those willing to splurge on a VIP ticket will also get to take a group photo with Meghan ... and sit in the first two rows of the dinner.

It's AU$2,699 -- $1,930 USD -- for an Early Bird ticket ... and AU$3,199, $2,288 USD, for the VIP package.