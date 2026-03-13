Rosamund Pike Says 'Doom' Was So Bad It Could've Ended Her Career

Play video content How To Fail with Elizabeth Day

Rosamund Pike thinks "Doom" was such an "absolute bomb" ... that she’s shocked it didn’t end her career.

The actress went on "How To Fail with Elizabeth Day" to talk about her role in the video game adaptation, saying it was "probably one of the worst films ever made."

She starred alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson -- who she says "couldn’t be nicer" -- in the 2005 film ... and RP says the problem was that she was “utterly ill-equipped” to be in an action movie.

She wonders if maybe part of the issue was that she didn’t want to be a "bombshell sex symbol," saying … "As the girl, I think, in a film like that, if the film is a bomb, you do think, 's***, it's cuz I wasn't hot enough.'"

Now, RP knows that’s not the actual reason "Doom" flopped -- and is still sitting at 18% on Rotten Tomatoes -- but says "if loads of guys say that film is s***, your part in it is obviously to sort of, I don’t know, play your character but also kind of look hot. And I don’t think I got that."