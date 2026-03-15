Comedian Bert Kreischer's Tour Bus Burns to the Ground

My Bus Just Went Up in Flames!!!

Bert Kreischer had a super close call Sunday. His tour bus burned to the ground!

Bert shared a picture of the charred vehicle, writing, "We are all safe but my bus is gone -- God works in mysterious ways."

Look at the pic ... the bus is completely incinerated while sitting on the side of the road in what seems to be the middle of nowhere.

But being the professional he is ... tickets are still on sale for Bert's show tonight at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa!