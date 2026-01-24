Bert Kreischer Raves About Baker Mayfield, Predicts Big Payday For QB

Play video content TMZSports.com

Only Bert Kreischer could equate Baker Mayfield to a walking, talking pressure cooker … and mean it as the highest compliment.

TMZ Sports caught up with the comedian this week in NYC ... and he declared the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback the king of pressure -- and yes, he meant it literally.

"There's always pressure on Baker Mayfield, that's the way Baker Mayfield lives," Kreischer said. "He s***s with pressure, he pisses with pressure, he drinks with pressure, he takes his daughter to school with pressure -- that's why he's so f***ing great."

Kreischer went on to hype Mayfield as a "coal waiting to pop into a diamond" as the QB prepares to enter the final year under his current contract.

Will Tampa Bay extend the former Heisman Trophy winner or let him walk? The Bucs missed out on the playoffs this season after making it the last two years.

Kreischer -- a famous Bucs fan -- is 100% convinced Mayfield will earn a massive payday and four more years of madness in the Sunshine State.

"F*** yes, he’s a Florida guy," Kreischer said. "We just gotta pull Florida guys to Florida teams. Stop with the bulls***. Brady was a one-off."

If ya read our content, the love for all things Mayfield is nothing new from Bert -- just a few weeks ago, he explained why he's so passionate about No. 6.

By the way ... we also asked Bert about his thoughts on the Super Bowl LV musical acts – he says he loves Green Day and Bad Bunny!!!

"I’ll tell you what, whoever booked it, this is a show you can’t miss," Kreischer said. "That's the truth. This Super Bowl halftime show is going to be one you can’t miss -- and I changed my flight so I could come back and watch it ... sober."