Bert Kreischer, Diehard Bucs Fan, Explains Why He Loves Baker Mayfield

Bert Kreischer's a diehard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, and he LOVES Baker Mayfield ... and we now know why.

The uber-popular comedian joined Babcock on the heels of the Bucs' third straight loss, when we asked whether he'd lost faith in his squad.

Kreischer hasn't, saying "I still feel good" ... though it's the why that's notable.

"I said this a long time ago when we first got Baker on the Bucs. I made a rant on '2 Bears' that we edited out because I used 'choice locker room talk.' But the thing I love about Baker is that he grabs his d*** and tells you to suck it from across the field. It's what I've always loved about that guy."

Bert continued... "That attitude, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky has that attitude, killers have that attitude, and killers when put in the position to kill, kill."

"When he doesn't duck for those third-down runs, when he doesn't duck, and he just bowls his shoulder into them, I love that dude, man. And, I've gambled next to him, and let me tell you, I've gambled next to his wife, that sh*t runs in the family!"

FYI, Mayfield has thrown for 18 touchdowns and over 2,400 yards on the season.

Despite dropping the last three games, Bert's Bucs still lead the NFC South ... though they may be without the aforementioned Mayfield, who is nursing an injured shoulder.