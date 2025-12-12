Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Lets F-Bombs Fly During Heated Postgame Presser

Play video content Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's safe to say Todd Bowles wasn’t in a great mood after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost on a last-second field goal to the Atlanta Falcons ... going on an expletive-laced postgame press conference -- calling his team’s performance "in-f******-excusable."

Bowles met with the media after Falcons kicker Zane Gonzalez lifted Atlanta to a 29-28 win to send the Bucs to a 7-7 record following "Thursday Night Football," and he wasn’t hiding his feelings.

“It's inexcusable," Bowles said. "We don't make excuses. You gotta f***ing care enough where the s*** hurts. You gotta f***ing care enough where the s*** hurts. Gotta f***ing mean something to you. It's more than a job, it's your f***ing livelihood. How well do you know your job? How well can you do your job? You can't sugarcoat that s***.”

“And there's no f***ing answer for it. There's no excuse for it. That's what you tell them in the locker room. Look in the f***ing mirror."

For those counting ... that was seven f-bombs in total from the third-year head coach -- so he wasn’t hiding his thoughts on the team’s performance.

Baker Mayfield was a little more PG in media availability ... holding himself accountable for the team’s loss.

“Disappointing, obviously, but falls on my shoulders,” Mayfield said. "Can't turn the ball over, can’t have that interception. Gotta hit [Emeka Egbuka] in stride on that third down. Listen, you can say what you want about being up two scores and the defense right there, but we have to be better on offense."

"It comes down to how I play. This one's gonna haunt me. This falls on my shoulders."