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Inside Hollywood's Biggest Night -- Behind The Scenes Snaps

2026 Oscars Go Behind the Scenes of Hollywood's Biggest Night!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Inside Oscar Night
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What You Didn’t See Behind the Scenes Launch Gallery
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The 2026 Oscars were one to remember ... but we have all the moments you may have missed during the epic telecast.

The Big Winners at the Oscars
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Big Winners Launch Gallery
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Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner cozied up to each other as they waited to hear if Chalamet's name would be called in the Best Actor category for his performance in "Marty Supreme."

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And host Conan O'Brien opened with a bang, recreating the famous ending from "Weapons" live at the Dolby Theatre.

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Showing that their love is truly timeless ... Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell smiled for photogs as they arrived for the ceremony hand-in-hand.

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And before the show even began, Nick Jonas was giving his wife Priyanka Chopra her MOMENT.

Oscars 2026 Photos: Hollywood Shows Up & Shows Out On The Red Carpet
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Red Carpet Stunners Launch Gallery
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Check out the gallery for more!

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