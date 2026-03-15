Inside Hollywood's Biggest Night -- Behind The Scenes Snaps

Go Behind the Scenes of Hollywood's Biggest Night!!!

The 2026 Oscars were one to remember ... but we have all the moments you may have missed during the epic telecast.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner cozied up to each other as they waited to hear if Chalamet's name would be called in the Best Actor category for his performance in "Marty Supreme."

And host Conan O'Brien opened with a bang, recreating the famous ending from "Weapons" live at the Dolby Theatre.

Showing that their love is truly timeless ... Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell smiled for photogs as they arrived for the ceremony hand-in-hand.

And before the show even began, Nick Jonas was giving his wife Priyanka Chopra her MOMENT.