Rachel McAdams Gives Emotional Tribute to Diane Keaton at the 2026 Oscars

She added ... “She wore so many hats, literally and figuratively, actress, artist, author, activist, but no hat more important to her than being a mother to her two children. She meant so much to so many of us. I remember she used to sing this old Girl Scout song she used to sing on set, which is just so her: ‘Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, and the other is gold. A circle is round, it has no end. That’s how long I’ll be your friend.’ And so to our friend, Diane Keaton, celebrating a life in silver and gold, a legend with no end."