Man Appears to Chew Lit Cigarette on Live TV During Donald Trump's Ohio Visit

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An insane video is going viral right now of a man appearing to chomp on a cigarette live on television during a news report on President Trump's Ohio visit.

Watch the video ... a man smoking a cigarette creeps up behind a reporter during a news segment. He's all smiles as he appears to flip the cigarette around, place the lit end in his mouth and chew!

We're not sure who's the butt of the joke here, but this guy immediately became an internet sensation.

One X user wrote, "And a legend is born.

Another added, "Florida man's got nothing on Ohio man."

He doesn’t eat it bro. We use to flick cigarettes in our mouth and back out with our tongue when we were young. I did it a bunch of times. Saliva protects from the initial burn and you have time to take it out. @InventorBLADES

Some seemed to have seen this type of stunt before ... “He doesn’t eat it bro. We use to flick cigarettes in our mouth and back out with our tongue when we were young. I did it a bunch of times. Saliva protects from the initial burn and you have time to take it out,” one commenter posted.