Kiki Shepard, 'Showtime at the Apollo' Co-Host, Dead At 74

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Kiki Shepard -- the longtime co-host of the legendary music showcase "Showtime at the Apollo" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

LaShirl Smith, Kiki's rep, tells TMZ ... she suffered a massive heart attack in Los Angeles on Monday, adding her passing was completely unexpected.

Shepard became a familiar face to millions of viewers during her long run on "Showtime at the Apollo" from 1987 to 2002, where she shared the stage with Steve Harvey and helped introduce aspiring performers at the iconic Harlem theater.

Over the years she continued working in television with appearances on shows including "A Different World," "Baywatch," "Baywatch Nights," "NYPD Blue," "Everybody Hates Chris," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Mind Your Business." She also appeared in the film "Blackjack Christmas."

She later made her mark on Broadway, appearing in productions like "Bubbling Brown Sugar," "Reggae," "Your Arms Too Short to Box With God," and "Porgy and Bess."

Her career in entertainment began long before Apollo. She started out as a professional dancer in the early 1970s, performing around the world including with the D.C. Repertory Dance Company.

Kiki was 74.