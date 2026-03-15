'Brian's Song' Actress Judy Pace Dead at 83

Judy Pace -- who starred in the 1971 classic "Brian's Song" -- has reportedly died.

The actress' daughters Shawn and Julia Pace Mitchell confirmed the passing to Deadline, saying their mother "died peacefully in her sleep" Wednesday and was surrounded by family during a trip to Marina Del Rey.

Pace was a pioneer in the industry, making a name for herself as a fixture in many Blaxploitation films of the 1970s and won an NAACP Image Award for Best Actress for her TV role as Pat Walters on "The Young Lawyers."

But before jumping into film and television, she was already trailblazing as a model. She became Ebony Fashion Fair's youngest model in 1961.

Some of Judy's notable TV credits include "I Spy," "Batman," "Bewitched," "Days of Our Lives," "The Mod Squad," and "Tarzan."

According to Deadline ... the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy’s honor to the NAACP.

She was 83.