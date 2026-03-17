Meteor Causes Loud Boom Across Ohio As It Enters Atmosphere, NASA Confirms - Watch Video

See for Yourself!!!

Play video content Kelly Wallin via Storyful

That's just a little too close for comfort ...

People in Northeast Ohio were in for quite a shock on Tuesday when they heard -- and some say even felt -- a loud explosion around 9 AM.

NASA has confirmed the big boom was the sound of a meteor entering the Earth's atmosphere.

People flocked to social media to share videos they happened to capture of the fireball falling to Earth.

NASA confirmed on X that the space rock -- which was almost 6 feet in diameter and weighed about 7 tons -- broke into fragments over Valley City, about 30 miles southwest of Cleveland. The agency added some pieces actually made contact, landing around Medina County.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

NASA's Meteoroid Environment Program Manager, Bill Cooke, told WEWS-TV ... "I woke up this morning, and the sky fell, so I feel like Chicken Little right now."

He said the meteor was hurtling through the sky at 45,000 mph, "which is fast for a human but slow for a meteor."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Lightning expert Scott Rudloski told WJW-TV that lightning maps indicate there were probably two different explosions -- one as it passed over Lake Erie and another almost immediately after.