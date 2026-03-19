'SLOMW' Demi Engemann Talks 'Extremely Raw' Brain During Ketamine Treatment

Play video content Disgraceful with Grace O'Malley

Ketamine and "The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives" don't mix ... at least according to star Demi Engemann, who said ketamine treatment put her in a headspace particularly unsuitable for the reality show.

In an interview on the "Disgraceful with Grace O'Malley" podcast, Demi was very positive about her experience with ketamine ... but she says it left her too exposed to the toxicity of the show.

She said, "What people don't realize is that when you're going through ketamine treatments, it makes your brain extremely raw. A lot is coming up from your past -- a lot of trauma is coming up."

She continued ... "It really took me going to therapy afterwards, for my therapist to be like, 'You couldn't have been in a worse environment, having been in that raw emotional state.'"

Demi famously quit the show, and if her therapist thought 'SLOMW' was bad for mental health in Season 4, she must be thrilled Demi got out before Season 5 ... that production is currently on hiatus following fallout from Taylor Frankie Paul's domestic violence case.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... TFP pleaded guilty to aggravated assault concerning accusations that she attacked her baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen. The 2023 fight was captured on video ... which we released today.

Watch the interview up top to hear how bad Demi's mental health struggles really got.