Idaho Politician Mayor Rick Hogaboam Dead at 47

Nampa, Idaho Mayor Rick Hogaboam died suddenly Wednesday night after experiencing a medical emergency in the middle of addressing a town hall.

According to local CBS affiliate KBOI-TV, the politician was speaking at city hall in Eagle, Idaho, when the incident took place, around 6:45 PM.

The City of Nampa shared a statement on Facebook yesterday, writing ... “It is with the deepest sadness that we must report Mayor Rick Hogaboam experienced a medical emergency tonight and has passed away. We ask the community to please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

They added ... "As we begin to mourn this unbelievable loss, please provide grace while we navigate the loss of not only our Mayor, but also our friend."

Hogaboam was 47.