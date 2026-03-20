Quentin Tarantino Teaming Up With Sylvester Stallone for New Series

Quentin Tarantino has picked his next project, and he's bringing Sly Stallone on to co-direct what sounds like an awesome, 1930s-type series ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the series is set in the '30s, and it will be super authentic. It'll be shot in black and white, using 1930s cameras.

It's a 6-part series featuring gangsters, showgirls, boxing, and music.

It's unclear if the cast has been picked, but we're told Sly will be behind the camera ... not in front of it.

Both Quentin and Sly are familiar with 1930s-set period pieces ... Quentin famously directed the film "Inglourious Basterds," an alternate WWII take set partially in 1939. As for Stallone, he starred as real-life mob enforcer Frank Nitti in the film "Capone," set in the early '30s gangster era.

There was also Sly's 1978 directorial debut, "Paradise Alley," which has elements of a gangster film ... but it's set in 1940s NYC, with a raw and gritty character-driven vibe.