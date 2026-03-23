Joe Jonas Seen Kissing Tatiana Gabriela During Airport Pickup

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Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela look like they're in a super passionate and serious relationship ... because they're at the airport pickup stage ... and even errands come with a side of PDA!

Check out this footage of Joe and his model girlfriend Saturday in Miami ... Joe went to pick her up at the airport and they were kissing, flirting and smiling before she hopped in his red BMW convertible.

The singer didn't show up empty-handed to meet his chick at the curb ... he came bearing gifts ... a head scarf that he playfully modeled for her as they laughed and smooched.

Tatiana was absolutely beaming as Joe pulled up ... and there were hugs too, in addition to all the smooching.

When they finally left the airport and hit the freeway, Tatiana was running her fingers through his hair ... and it was her turn to wear the gifted Givenchy scarf.