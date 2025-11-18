Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joe Jonas Continues to Fuel Dating Rumors With Model Tatiana Gabriela in NYC

Joe Jonas Back In The Game W/ Model Tatiana Gabriela?!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Joe Jonas And Tatiana Gabriela Getting Close In New York
Joe Jonas appears to be deep in the throes of a new romance ... 'cause he and Tatiana Gabriela are out there fueling some serious dating rumors!

Check out these pics -- the singer and the model were out and about in NYC, keeping it super low-key as they went about their day ... and looking very comfortable in each other’s company.

Joe kept it chill in a red hoodie, while Tatiana rolled up looking effortlessly chic in a shearling-lined coat, white pants, and those killer shades ... absolutely nailing that low-key "It couple" vibe.

Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but the fact Joe’s already been spotted on multiple outings with the NYC-based Puerto Rican model kinda speaks for itself.

Nonetheless, it’s good to see him smiling again -- especially after weathering that whirlwind divorce from Sophie Turner, mama of his two girls!

