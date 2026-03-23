Bluegrass Singer, Country Songwriter Ronnie Bowman Dead at 64

Bluegrass singer and country songwriter Ronnie Bowman -- who wrote hits for Chris Stapleton and Kenny Chesney -- has died.

According to reports, the musician was severely injured in a motorcycle crash in Ashland City, Tennessee on Saturday.

Bluegrass Today wrote Bowman suffered "a number of serious brain bleeds" and was on life support at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. He succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

The International Bluegrass Music Association mourned the songwriter on Facebook, saying they were "shocked and heartbroken" by the loss ... writing, "Another bluegrass legend gone far too soon."

Ronnie had an illustrious career in the bluegrass and country genres. IBMA had named him Male Vocalist of the Year on three different occasions, awarded him Song of the Year twice, and presented him with Songwriter of the Year in 2022.

Not only did Ronnie write for some of the biggest names in country music, but he also took home the 2015 ACM Award for Song of the Year for Chris Stapleton's hit "Nobody to Blame."

In his acceptance speech, he remembered a time when he was 14 and his mother asked him to write her a song, saying ... "I went back there and did that and I’ve been doing that ever since, thanks to my mama."

Ronnie was 64.