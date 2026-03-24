Alabama Basketball Star Aden Holloway Denies Marijuana Charges, Lawyer Calls for Trial

Aden Holloway’s off-court legal battle is heating up -- but he is denying the allegations, saying the case is BS!

The Alabama men’s basketball standout is pushing back after his arrest last week, when police say they found more than two pounds of marijuana inside his Tuscaloosa residence -- along with packaging materials and cash they believe is tied to drug activity.

But Holloway’s lawyer, Jason Neff, filed docs showing the hoops star is fighting the case -- all while his Bama team is still dancing in the Sweet 16.

In a court filing entered on Monday, Neff made it clear his client isn’t conceding a thing … writing Holloway “denies each and every material allegation” and demanding “strict proof” from prosecutors, while also calling for a trial to hash it all out.

Authorities claim they uncovered marijuana in multiple spots throughout the home -- from the living room to Holloway’s bedroom, totaling 2.1 pounds -- and say the drugs were packaged in ways that suggest distribution.

Investigators also allege they saw messages on Holloway’s phone referencing meetups “after the season,” which they believe point to potential deals.

Holloway told officers he got the marijuana from “someone out of town,” insisted he “only smokes,” and claimed he had far less on hand than what police ultimately reported.

As for how cops got in the door in the first place, authorities say it all started with a trash pull ... claiming they searched garbage outside the residence within 48 hours of the warrant and found marijuana residue, a partially smoked blunt, and mail linking Holloway to the address, which they used to establish probable cause for the raid.

The 21-year-old Charlotte native -- who was averaging 16.8 points per game for the Crimson Tide -- has already felt the fallout. He’s been suspended from team activities and missed Alabama’s first two NCAA Tournament games, with his future now also tied to a separate review by the school’s Office of Student Conduct.

Holloway was arrested and hit with two felony charges -- first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. He was booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail and released less than an hour later on $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for April 14.