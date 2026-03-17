Aden Holloway Arrest Details Emerge, Cops Say They Found 2.1 Pounds of Pot

New details are emerging in Aden Holloway’s arrest -- and they paint a clearer picture of what cops say they found inside his apartment.

Authorities say they uncovered 2.1 pounds of marijuana during a search of the Alabama basketball guard’s residence on Monday morning, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

Investigators said pot was found all over the apartment -- inside a backpack, a jacket pocket, a suitcase, a TV entertainment stand and a vacuum-sealed bag … along with cash, the prescription sedative Promethazine, a rolling tray and packaging materials.

The docs also shed light on Holloway’s interaction with law enforcement ... with an agent writing that the hooper initially said he wanted to remain silent, before adding that he “only smokes.”

Holloway was arrested and hit with two felony charges -- first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. He was booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail at 9:48 AM and released less than an hour later on $5,000 bond.

According to the charging documents, authorities believe Holloway had marijuana “for other than personal use” … and allege he did “possess, distribute, sell, transport, import, transfer or otherwise use” the drug without the required tax stamp.

Officials also noted Holloway did not have a prescription for the Promethazine, which could potentially lead to an additional charge.

It’s still unclear what prompted the search warrant in the first place.

Under Alabama law, possessing 2.2 pounds -- one kilogram -- or more of marijuana can automatically trigger a drug trafficking charge, regardless of intent. That comes with a mandatory minimum three-year prison sentence and a $25,000 fine.

Holloway’s reported total of 964 grams falls just short of that threshold.

As we previously reported, the fallout has already hit Alabama’s program. The university said Holloway has been removed from campus pending a student conduct investigation ... and head coach Nate Oats has since said Holloway is suspended and the team is preparing to play without him.