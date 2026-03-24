OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Died Days Before Public Found Out

OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky died days before the world found out ... so says his friend Andy Bachm, CEO of Creators Inc.

Andy, whose company works closely with OF creators, told The New York Post Leo passed "a few days" before the news became public ... and there was "no interruption to the business" as a result.

As we told you ... Leonid passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, with the news coming out Monday. Andy says the businessman, who was born in Ukraine, had time to prepare for his death ... though Andy did not reveal what preparations were made.

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Leonid took over OnlyFans as director and majority shareholder in 2018 ... and the company's revenue reportedly soared to $1.4 billion in 2024 -- a major step up from about the reported $59 million in 2019. He amassed a $4.7 billion estimated net worth during his lifetime -- a huge chunk credited to OF.

It was reported in 2025 he was hoping to sell his stake in the company for $8 billion, though it does not appear a deal was ever inked.

He is survived by his philanthropist wife, Yekaterina “Katie” Chudnovsky, and their four children.

Leo was 43.