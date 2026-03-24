Robert Patrick Says Modern Technology Reminds Him of 'Terminator' Films

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'Judgment Day' is coming ... at least according to 'Terminator 2' star Robert Patrick.

We caught up with the legendary 'T2' villain Monday at LAX and got his thoughts on where he stands on current technology and its potential negative effects predicted by the famed film franchise.

For anyone who hasn't seen James Cameron's classic sci-fi action flick "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" -- Judgment Day is when the A.I. system known as Skynet becomes self-aware and launches a nuclear war against humanity. As of now, this is all fictional ...

Robert tells us he feels we're getting closer to that grim milestone with each passing day ... and what he's seeing with the use of A.I., drones and robots reminds him very much of the man vs. machine war in the 'Terminator' franchise.

Although Robert thinks we are getting close, he doesn't seem to be fazed by it -- telling us, "there's nothing to be scared of." Hmmm, sounds like something a Terminator would say ...