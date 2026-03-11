Former 'Mandalorian' Star Gina Carano Seemingly Shades 'Star Wars'

I Don't Know of Any 'Star Wars' Actors Who Could Last in the Octagon!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gina Carano may still feel a certain way about getting canned from "The Mandalorian" ... she told us she couldn't think of one actor from the entire Lucas universe who could take a fight.

We caught up with Carano Tuesday outside of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, where she was holding a press conference with Ronda Rousey to promote their May 16 MMA bout.

Seeing as how Gina is an actress and an MMA icon, we asked her if there are any actors associated with 'Star Wars,' or the spinoffs, that she thinks could last in the octagon ... And she couldn't name one!

She said, "I think Chris Hemsworth could."

Ouch!

But we guess you can't blame Carano for not throwing the 'Star Wars' world a bone. Her 'Mandalorian' character was famously discontinued from the show after season 2. The termination came after comments she made comparing the treatment of conservatives during the COVID pandemic to the experience of Jews during the Holocaust.