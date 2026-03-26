Underboob For The Win! Paige VanZant Shows Out In Stringy Bikini!
Paige VanZant's Stringy Bikini ... Underboob Bday Boss!
Published
Paige VanZant may pack a mean punch, but these stringy bikini snaps may just take the (birthday) cake! The professional wrestler -- who turns 32 today -- stacked her socials with her toned bod on blast ... so of course we're shining the spotlight right on her fit physique!
For you newbies, VanZant kicked off her career back in 2014, and if you've scrolled her page, you'd know her bod is hella lean!
Test out your Paige facts with a fun lil' game:
Okay, now for the goodies ...