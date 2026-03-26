Rosalía Shuts Down Milan Concert Mid-Performance Due to Food Poisoning

Food poisoning 1, Rosalía zero ... the singer tried to soldier on through a concert in Milan on Wednesday, but a horrible stomach illness made her throw in the towel.

Despite vomiting backstage, the "Con Altura" singer stood heroically in front of fans at Italy's Unipol Forum, revealing she was battling "severe food poisoning."

ROSALÍA interrupts her show in Milan and cancels it after not feeling well. It is the first time in her career that she cancels a performance due to health reasons.



“I tried to do this show from the very beginning even though I’ve been sick. I’ve had, like, really severe food… pic.twitter.com/gjoGJ6Q1F5 @updaterosalia

She said, "I really want to give the best show, and I'm basically on the floor trying my best. I can try to continue, but at some point I might have to stop. I'm extremely sick, and I'm really trying. I'll push as much as I can, but if we have to stop, we might have to if I physically can’t continue. I'm in pain."

Setlist.fm reports the show lasted for 11 songs -- 12 fewer than her usual setlist -- but many fans were impressed with the valiant effort.

One fan wrote, "At least she did an hour, and she was so amazing u couldn't tell she was sick."

Another fan commented, "She has skin pallor and sweating, I believe her. Food poisoning is a b****. Feel better soon diva."

"And she still served!!!" said another. "I hope she gets well soon."