Brooks Nader Suffers Food Poisoning Mid-Flight, Ambulance Waiting on Arrival

Brooks Nader was down bad -- literally -- struck with savage food poisoning mid-flight, with an ambulance waiting for her the second the plane hit the ground!

Now, sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Brooks thinks some bad sushi in NYC is to blame ... and it definitely wrecked her, 'cause she filmed herself laid out flat on the floor of a bougie private jet, blanket wrapped around her while people hovered, trying to bring her back to her usual self.

Her dad gently tried to get her to sip water in another clip, with Brooks cracking in the caption, "The things Breaux Nader has to deal with smh."

She later snapped a shot from her seat showing the ambulance parked outside on the tarmac, ready and waiting.