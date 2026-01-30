Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brooks Nader Says Ditch the Date, Galentine’s Is the Real Valentine's Win

By TMZ Staff
Published
013026 brooks nader kal
LISTEN UP, LADIES!!!
Brooks Nader might be the queen of steamy flings, but this Valentine’s, she’s flying the single-girl flag -- and schooling everyone on how to do Galentine’s right.

We caught her at Clarins’ Sugar & Shine bash at L.A. hotspot Alba Thursday night, where Brooks happily crowned single life the real win -- joking ladies should be grateful to dodge "annoying dudes" and lean into Galentine’s instead.

Roll the clip, because she lays out her dream Galentine’s plan step by step -- and even sneaks in a plug for the spicy new movie, "Wuthering Heights."

Brooks Nader Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
She also spills what she’s actually doing on Valentine’s Day and whether there’s a mystery man in the mix -- and yeah, it’s worth the listen!👀

And don’t think she forgot the TV side -- Brooks says season 2 of her "Love Thy Nader" is so wild, she and her sisters keep producers scrambling nonstop. Plenty of tea there!!

