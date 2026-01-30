Brooks Nader Says Ditch the Date, Galentine’s Is the Real Valentine's Win

Play video content TMZ.com

Brooks Nader might be the queen of steamy flings, but this Valentine’s, she’s flying the single-girl flag -- and schooling everyone on how to do Galentine’s right.

We caught her at Clarins’ Sugar & Shine bash at L.A. hotspot Alba Thursday night, where Brooks happily crowned single life the real win -- joking ladies should be grateful to dodge "annoying dudes" and lean into Galentine’s instead.

Roll the clip, because she lays out her dream Galentine’s plan step by step -- and even sneaks in a plug for the spicy new movie, "Wuthering Heights."

She also spills what she’s actually doing on Valentine’s Day and whether there’s a mystery man in the mix -- and yeah, it’s worth the listen!👀